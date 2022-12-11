Skip to Content
Jones scores 18, Southern Illinois beats Alcorn State 74-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones’ 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Alcorn State 74-68 on Saturday night.

Jones had five rebounds for the Salukis (6-4). Marcus Domask scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Jawaun Newton shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Braves (3-7) were led in scoring by Dominic Brewton, who finished with 20 points. Dekedran Thorn added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Alcorn State. In addition, Trevin Wade finished with 10 points.

Southern Illinois went into the half tied with Alcorn State 30-30. Jones scored eight points in the half. Southern Illinois outscored Alcorn State by six points in the second half. Newton led the way with 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

