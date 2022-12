CHICAGO — Javan Johnson scored 23 points as DePaul beat UTEP 91-70. Johnson also added five rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-4). Umoja Gibson added 22 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. He also had three steals. Eral Penn added 11 points and eight boards. The Miners (6-3) were led in scoring by Tae Hardy with 16 points.

