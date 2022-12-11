Gustavsson gets 1st shutout, Wild beat Canucks 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 to snap a two-game skid. Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar and Sam Steel scored and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild, who were playing for the third time in four nights. Spencer Martin had 30 saves for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game win streak while getting shut out for the first time this season. Kirill Kaprizov saw his franchise-record 14-game point streak end. Gustavsson, making his 32nd career start, had four saves in the first period, 19 in the second and 12 in the third.

