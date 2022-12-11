DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber missed the game because of a sore right foot. Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points to help Chicago win its second straight game. Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points for Dallas.

