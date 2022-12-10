ATLANTA — Led by Jalen Cook’s 21 points, the Tulane Green Wave defeated the Buffalo Bulls 88-63 on Saturday. The Green Wave are now 6-3 on the season, while the Bulls dropped to 5-5.

