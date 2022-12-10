Roach sidelined by toe injury for No. 15 Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 15 Duke won’t have starting guard Jeremy Roach for the team’s game against Maryland-Eastern Shore. The school announced Roach is sidelined with a toe injury about two hours before the Saturday afternoon tipoff. It marks the first missed game in the third-year guard’s career. Roach is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. He had started all 11 games so far for first-year coach Jon Scheyer’s squad. That includes scoring 22 points to tie a career high with three 3-pointers in a win against Iowa earlier this week in the Jimmy V Classic in New York.

