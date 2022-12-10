Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers have finalized their $25 million, two-year contract, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games, including 14 starts, for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. The 31-year-old lefty joins a Texas rotation fronted by two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who left the New York Mets this month to sign a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers. The group also includes All-Star left-hander Martín Pérez, and right-handers Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi.

