Neymar’s future with Brazil uncertain after World Cup loss

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The joy of scoring one of his biggest goals for Brazil quickly turned into tears after yet another disappointing elimination for Neymar with the national team. The World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia was a tough one to take for the Brazil forward. And it could mean the end of his time with the national team. Neymar remains without a major title with Brazil and it’s unclear if he will try to be back for a fourth World Cup four years from now. He will be 34 years old by then. Neymar says “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

