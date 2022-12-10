NY Mets complete deals with LHP Quintana, RHP Robertson

NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets have taken two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson. Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year deal that adds another veteran arm to the team’s revamped rotation. The sides agreed to terms Wednesday during baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, pending a physical. Robertson gets a one-year contract that brings the veteran reliever back to New York after two previous stints with the Yankees. He gives the Mets an experienced setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz as they rebuild their bullpen during a whirlwind offseason.

