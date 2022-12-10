Martinez is Argentina’s shootout star again at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Emiliano Martinez pulled up his shorts and danced a jig in front of Argentina’s fans. Once again he was Argentina’s penalty-shootout star and this time it was at the World Cup. Martinez made diving saves off penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. It’s not the first time he led Argentina to victory in a shootout. Last year in the Copa America semifinals, the Aston Villa goalkeeper opted for an unconventional, controversial strategy to stop shots from Dávinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona as Argentina won 3-2 on penalties.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.