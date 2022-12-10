Lopez layup, Mavs FT woes save Bucks after Giannis fouls out

DALLAS (AP) — Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105. The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with 2:55 remaining. The Greek Freak finished with 28 points to end an eight-game run with at least 30 points. Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go. But the Mavericks couldn’t make their free throws late. The Bucks won their fourth consecutive game while ending Dallas’ three-game winning streak.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.