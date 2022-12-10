Koeman’s next in Dutch bench after World Cup exit

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began. Koeman has led Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord in the Netherlands plus Everton and Southampton in England, Barcelona and Valencia in Spain and Benfica in Portugal. Dutch coaches often return to the national team job. Over the past half-century, Rinus Michels has served four terms, Dick Advocaat three, and Leo Beenhakker and Guus Hiddink two each.

