Hill delivers game-winner as LSU edges Wake Forest 72-70

ATLANTA (AP) — Justice Hill scored the winning basket with 2 seconds left, KJ Williams had 35 points, and LSU defeated Wake Forest 72-70 on Saturday as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadrupleheader. After LSU called timeout with 15 seconds left in a tie game, Hill took the ball above the 3-point arc, made a spin move and got to the middle of the lane for the winning layup. Hill’s bucket, only his second of the game, capped a come-from-behind LSU win in which Williams scored 23 second-half points, making 5-of-6 3-pointers. He made 7-of-9 3-pointers for the game and added nine rebounds. Tyree Appleby had 26 points and six assists for Wake Forest.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.