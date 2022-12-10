Germany wins men’s luge doubles, Italy takes women’s race

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany had the fastest time in both heats on their way to winning a World Cup luge men’s doubles race Saturday. Germany also got silver, with Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt placing second. The Austrian team of Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schöpf was third, good enough for them to remain atop the season standings. In the women’s doubles race, Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy rallied in the second heat to narrowly beat the Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp. The U.S. women’s doubles team of Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney placed fourth.

