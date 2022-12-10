Funk, Dread hot from 3 as Penn State beats No. 17 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to give Penn State a 74-59 win over No. 17 Illinois. Funk and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 for Penn State. The Nittany Lions notched their first road Big Ten win against a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020. Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 14 points, all in the first half. Penn State shot 50% from long distance overall, and hit 6 of 9 3s in the first half.

