Top 100 tennis player Majchrzak gets provisional doping ban

LONDON (AP) — Top 100 tennis player Kamil Majchrzak has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for banned substances at three tournaments in September and October. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the ruling Friday. It said the 26-year-old from Poland turned in A samples at the Sofia Open, Japan Open and Seoul Challenger that contained SARM S-22, a prohibited anabolic agent that can aid in muscle building, and metabolites of other substances. Majchrzak can request the analysis of his B samples. During his provisional ban, he can’t compete in, or attend, any sanctioned tournaments. Majchrzak’s best Grand Slam showing was making it to the third round of the U.S. Open in 2019.

