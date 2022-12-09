Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1. Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL. Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.

