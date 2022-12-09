Poffenbarger helps No. 21 Arkansas hold off Lamar 63-50

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had her second-straight double-double and No. 21 Arkansas pulled away from Lamar for a 63-50 win. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman transfer from UConn, had a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds. Samara Spencer also had 17 points for the Razorbacks, who continued their best start since by holding the Cardinals to 17 points in the second half. Portia Adams led Lamar with 12 points. The Cardinals grabbed a 33-31 halftime lead by making 4 of 7 3-pointers and 13 of 26 overall against an Arkansas team that was allowing 57.8 points and 33% shooting, 27% from 3-point range. That changed in the second half when Lamar went 3 of 16 in the third quarter and 2 of 13 in the second for a 17% half.

