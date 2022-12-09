Morocco’s diaspora in Europe rallies behind World Cup squad

BRUSSELS (AP) — Morocco has the highest proportion of players born overseas for any team playing at the World Cup, with 14 of the 26-man squad born overseas. The team reflects the Moroccan diaspora in Europe. Some 5 million Moroccans live abroad, with the majority in European countries including France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. In Brussels, immigrants and their descendants have united behind the Atlas Lions and will once again be rooting for them on Saturday against Portugal when Morocco tries to become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

