Johnson’s hot start helps Spurs beat Rockets, end skid at 11

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak, beating the Houston Rockets on 118-109. Johnson made his first nine shots and his first three 3-pointers in helping San Antonio win for the first time since Nov. 11. Tre Jones added a career-high 26 points. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston with 23 points. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich returned after missing the previous two games with what the team termed a “minor medical procedure.”

