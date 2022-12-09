Former Phillies ace Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023. Hamels turns 39 this month. He hasn’t pitched since made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers late in the 2021 season but never pitched. Hamels isn’t ready to retire. He tells The Associated Press he underwent three surgeries over the last year, to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot. He says the surgeries addressed lingering injury concerns that affected his production in recent years.

