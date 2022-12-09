Cards sign All-Star catcher Contreras to 5-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher for the first time in more than 18 years. The team says it officially signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract with a club option for 2028. Financial terms were not released, but a source previously told the Associated Press the five-year deal is worth $87.5 million. The 30-year-old Contreras batted .243 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 113 games last season for the Chicago Cubs. He debuted with the Cubs in 2016 and won a World Series as a rookie.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.