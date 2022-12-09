Arizona State hires Baldwin as offensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin as its next offensive coordinator. The school announced Baldwin’s hiring of new coach Kenny Dillingham’s staff on Friday, a week after he resigned at Cal Poly. The 50-year-old Baldwin spent three seasons as the Mustangs’ head coach, going 4-21. Baldwin previously served as California’s offensive coordinator for three years after a nine-year stint as Eastern Washington’s head coach. He went 85-32 at Eastern Washington and won the 2010 national championship with three trips to the FCS semifinals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.