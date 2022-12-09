AP source: Righty Trevor Williams, Nats agree on 2-year deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday by a person speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced yet. The free agent deal gives the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. He played for the New York Mets last season and went 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances. The 30-year-old has played for three clubs across seven seasons, posting a 4.27 ERA with a record of 38-44.

