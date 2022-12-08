Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks. Ustby had 10 rebounds and shot 8 for 10 from the field for North Carolina, which shot 5 for 16 (31%) from long distance and 24 for 60 (40%) overall. Lexi Jackson’s 11 points and 11 rebounds led UNCW (2-6), and Jayde Gamble added 10 points. The Seahawks are 0-39 all-time against ranked opponents.

