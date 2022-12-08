HENDERSON, Nev. — Led by Luis Rodriguez’s 18 points, the UNLV Rebels defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 77-62 on Wednesday. The Rebels are now 9-0 on the season, while the Rainbow Warriors moved to 5-3.

