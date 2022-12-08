Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to easy 125-98 win over Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench and the Boston Celtics embarrassed the sloppy Phoenix Suns 125-98 on Wednesday night. The Celtics won for the eighth time in nine games, improving their NBA-best record to 21-5. The Suns — who came into the game with the best record in a crowded Western Conference race — lost for the third time in four games. The expected showdown between two of the league’s top teams never materialized with the Celtics leading by 45 points. The Suns welcomed back All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who missed the past 14 games with a sore right heel. Josh Okogie led Phoenix with a career-high 28 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.