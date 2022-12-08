Red Sox sign reliever Chris Martin to $17.5M, 2-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $17.5 million, two-year deal with right-handed reliever Chris Martin. He went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.05 ERA for the Cubs and Dodgers last season. In his career, he is 9-16 with a 3.84 ERA in 269 relief appearances for six teams. He won the World Series with Atlanta in 2021. Martin joins Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley as the only pitchers since 1900 who have had more than one season with at least 50 innings pitched and five walks or fewer. The Red Sox first signed Martin in 2011.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.