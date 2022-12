GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are playing to win even if their NFC playoff chances are slim. General manager Brian Gutekunst says assessing younger players can wait. The Packers have four games left in the season and are still alive in the NFC playoff chase even with a 5-8 record. Green Bay is off this weekend before returning for a “Monday Night Football” matchup at home against the fading Los Angeles Rams.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.