Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach after World Cup exit

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luis Enrique has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain’s coach after the national team was eliminated in the round of 16 at the World Cup. The announcement on Thursday comes two days after Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time. The federation thanked Luis Enrique but said it was time to “start a new project” to keep the growth achieved by the coach in recent years. De la Fuente is Spain’s under-21 coach. Other candidates who had been considered included former Belgium manager Roberto Martínez and former Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino García Toral.

