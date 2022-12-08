FCS playoffs: When will defenses assert themselves?

Offense has been on display throughout the Championship Subdivision playoffs and may be again this weekend. Three games will be played Friday night and top-seeded South Dakota State takes on Holy Cross on Saturday. Incarnate Word and William & Mary both topped 600 yards of offense in victories last weekend. South Dakota State and the Tribe are the only schools to have had notable defensive performances, and both won lopsided contests. If that pattern holds, expect more shootouts to come.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.