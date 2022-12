DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K. The Chelsea forward had left England’s camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday. But he will now to fly back out to rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal match against France at Al Bayt Stadium.

