Emmert’s advice: Next NCAA president needs ‘lot of patience’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert had some advice for his replacement in his first public appearance since announcing in April he was stepping down after 12 years. Emmert says the job requires a lot of patience and tolerance for ambiguity. Emmert was interviewed during at the Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in Las Vegas. The 69-year-old has kept a low-profile during this lame-duck period as the NCAA’s leader. His tenure is set to end officially June 30, but the search for his successor is expected to be completed by the NCAA convention the second week of January.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.