The Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night in a game with AFC playoff implications for both teams. The Dolphins are back on the West Coast following a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, sitting one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East lead. The Chargers, who were defeated 27-20 by the Las Vegas Raiders, are trying to keep pace for a wild-card berth.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.