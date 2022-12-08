Browns’ Watson confident in bounce back after rusty return

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson expects to play better on Sunday against Cincinnati after a rusty return last week in Houston. Cleveland’s quarterback had one of the worst games of his pro career in his first action since serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson was booed throughout his debut for the Browns, who overcame their QB’s outing by scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns to defeat the lowly Texans. Watson acknowledged the intense buildup and his emotions in his first game back — against his former team — played a factor in his poor performance.

