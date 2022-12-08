KINGSTON, R.I. — Led by Kino Lilly Jr.’s 14 points, the Brown Bears defeated the Rhode Island Rams 59-58 on Wednesday night. The Bears are now 6-4 with the win and the Rams dropped to 2-7.

