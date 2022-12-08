Basile, Pedulla lead Virginia Tech past Dayton 77-49

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Sean Pedulla added 19 points, and Virginia Tech defeated Dayton 77-49. Dayton scored the first five points of the second half and trailed 42-26 but Virginia Tech soon led by 20 again. Mylyjael Poteat made two free throws for a 51-31 lead with 12:28 remaining to start a 9-0 run and the Hokies led by at least 20 points the rest of the way. The Hokies finished the first half on a 21-5 run and led 42-21 at the break. Virginia Tech shot 56% and had only two turnovers in the first half. Basile led the way for the Hokies, scoring 20 points that included 4-of-6 3-pointers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.