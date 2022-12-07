UNC’s Shelton retiring as 10-time NCAA field-hockey champion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Longtime North Carolina field hockey coach Karen Shelton is retiring. She recently closed her 42-year run with the Tar Heels going unbeaten to claim an NCAA-record 10th national championship. The school announced Shelton’s retirement Wednesday. She is the winningest coach in the sport’s history, with 745 victories. And her 10 NCAA Division I titles are tied for the most ever by any female coach. UNC has won four national titles and had three unbeaten seasons in the past five years. Shelton will remain coach until the school hires her successor.

