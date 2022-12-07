Texans go back to Mills at QB after 2 bad games by Allen

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will return to Davis Mills at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, two weeks after he was benched for Kyle Allen. Coach Lovie Smith announced the move Wednesday, saying “we don’t give out lifetime jobs. The switch comes after Allen was picked off on Houston’s first play of the game against Cleveland last weekend, had a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception brought back for another score as Houston dropped its seventh straight game.

