Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
New
Published 4:53 PM

Texans go back to Mills at QB after 2 bad games by Allen

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will return to Davis Mills at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, two weeks after he was benched for Kyle Allen. Coach Lovie Smith announced the move Wednesday, saying “we don’t give out lifetime jobs. The switch comes after Allen was picked off on Houston’s first play of the game against Cleveland last weekend, had a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception brought back for another score as Houston dropped its seventh straight game.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content