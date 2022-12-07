CEDAR CITY, Utah — Led by Parsa Fallah’s 23 points, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds defeated the West Coast Baptist 120-49. The Thunderbirds improved to 6-4 with the win and the fell to 0-1.

