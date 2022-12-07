Penguins prospect Sam Poulin taking leave of absence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Sam Poulin is taking a leave of absence from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Penguins general manager Ron Hextall says the 21-year-old Poulin is stepping away due to “personal reasons.” Poulin was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2019 draft. He made his NHL debut in October and had one assist in three games before returning to the AHL. Poulin will spend time at his family’s home in Quebec. There is no timetable for his return.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.