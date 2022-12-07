Paolo’s Diary: Magic rookie says he’s doing much learning

Paolo Banchero says his rookie year has included a lot of learning to this point. The No. 1 draft pick by the Orlando Magic is providing a diary of Year 1 to The Associated Press. He says he’s really enjoying the camaraderie that the Magic have already built. The next challenge for the team in his mind is taking that togetherness and seeing how it can become more victories. The Magic are an NBA-worst 5-20 through their first 25 games this season.

By PAOLO BANCHERO For The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.