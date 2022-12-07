Jaguars QB Lawrence plans to play despite sprained big toe
By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the first practice of his NFL career because of a sprained big toe on his left foot. But Lawrence and coach Doug Pederson expect the second-year pro to get on the practice field later in the week and probably play at Tennessee on Sunday. Lawrence wore a protective shoe on his foot, which got twisted during a sack last Sunday in a loss at Detroit. Pederson calls Lawrence “day to day” and says he’s “getting treatment every day and just progressing in the right direction.”