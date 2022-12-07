Ex-Bills punter Araiza won’t be charged in alleged gang rape

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prosecutors say former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office also says no charges will be filed against any of Araiza’s former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault. The DA’s office says the evidence doesn’t support charges. Araiza’s lawyer says he’s not surprised that prosecutors are not bringing charges, but he expects a better outcome in the accuser’s civil suit. The Bills declined to comment. The team released the rookie punter in August after his accuser filed suit.

