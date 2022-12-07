MALIBU, Calif. — Led by Kenan Blackshear’s 22 points, the Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Pepperdine Waves 85-77. The Wolf Pack improved to 8-2 with the victory and the Waves fell to 5-3.

