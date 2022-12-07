AP sources: Walker, Bellinger, Bell move; Giants add Haniger

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge remains a free agent as baseball’s winter meetings continue in San Diego. While much of the majors awaited the resolution of Judge’s free agency, Taijuan Walker agreed to a $72 million, four-year contract with Philadelphia, Mitch Haniger got a $43.5 million deal from San Francisco and Cody Bellinger reached a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Negotiations continued for some marquee free agents, including shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, along with catcher Willson Contreras and left-hander Carlos Rodón. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says the team recently met with Contreras and his representatives.

