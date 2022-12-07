AP source: Mets, Quintana agree to $26 million, 2-year deal
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets and José Quintana have agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round. Three members of its rotation became free agents this offseason, and the Mets also had several openings in their bullpen. Ace right-hander Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with New York on Monday. Quintana played for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season.