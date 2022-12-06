Tatum has 31, Celtics beat Raptors 116-110 for 7th win in 8

TORONTO (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110. Marcus Smart scored 18 points after sitting out Sunday’s win at Brooklyn because of a bruised left hip. Blake Griffin scored 13 points and Luke Kornet had 11 for the Celtics, who own the NBA’s best record at 20-5. Pascal Siakam scored 29 points, Scottie Barnes had 21 and Gary Trent Jr. 20 but Toronto lost for the first time in four home games.

