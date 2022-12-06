No. 6 UConn star Azzi Fudd out 3-6 weeks with knee injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s top scorer, Azzi Fudd, is expected to be out three to six weeks because of a right knee injury she suffered during her team’s loss to Notre Dame. The sophomore guard was injured in the first half of the game Sunday when a teammate collided into her. She returned midway through the second period to play four hobbled minutes but sat the rest of the way. Fudd went into the game averaging 24.0 points for the sixth-ranked Huskies. UConn’s athletic spokesperson didn’t specify the type of knee injury Fudd sustained. The Huskies’ loss to the No. 5 Fighting Irish was their first of the season.

