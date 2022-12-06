Giannis’ 10-second (and more) FT routine draws more scrutiny

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy. It’s his timing. For the second time in his team’s last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds. That’s a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career. For the season, Antetokounmpo is shooting a career-worst 62% from the foul line.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.